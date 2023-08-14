Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill supports marriages for success [Image 2 of 3]

    MacDill supports marriages for success

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sterling Sutton 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Couples from MacDill Air Force Base, gather at a marriage retreat in Maitland, Florida, August 4, 2023. Couples spent quality time together through relationship sessions, exercises and meals. This was the first marriage retreat the chapel team held this year. (Courtesy Photo)

