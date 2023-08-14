Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Perform Maintenance [Image 8 of 10]

    Sailors Perform Maintenance

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.20.2023

    Photo by Seaman Peter McHaddad 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230820-N-AM483-1147 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 20, 2023) Sailors clean an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Battlecats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73 in the hangar bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Peter McHaddad)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 07:26
    Photo ID: 7981883
    VIRIN: 230820-N-AM483-1147
    Resolution: 3477x5315
    Size: 2.81 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Perform Maintenance [Image 10 of 10], by SN Peter McHaddad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    CVN 68
    underway
    carrier

