230820-N-AM483-1083 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 20, 2023) Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Ashley Gonzalez, bottom, from La Feria, Tex., discusses maintenance for an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Battlecats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73 with Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Dallas Fournier, from Rockingham, N.C., in the hangar bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Peter McHaddad)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2023 Date Posted: 08.21.2023 07:26 Photo ID: 7981879 VIRIN: 230820-N-AM483-1083 Resolution: 3742x3712 Size: 2.69 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Perform Maintenance [Image 10 of 10], by SN Peter McHaddad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.