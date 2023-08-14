230819-N-MJ302-1137 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 19, 2023) The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) transits through the Pacific Ocean. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Rowe)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2023 07:26
|Photo ID:
|7981876
|VIRIN:
|230819-N-MJ302-1137
|Resolution:
|4953x3302
|Size:
|2.89 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Nimitz out at sea [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 David Rowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
