Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Nimitz out at sea [Image 2 of 10]

    USS Nimitz out at sea

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Rowe 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230819-N-MJ302-1137 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 19, 2023) The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) transits through the Pacific Ocean. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Rowe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 07:26
    Photo ID: 7981876
    VIRIN: 230819-N-MJ302-1137
    Resolution: 4953x3302
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Nimitz out at sea [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 David Rowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Nimitz out at sea
    USS Nimitz out at sea
    USS Nimitz out at sea
    USS Nimitz out at sea
    Sailors Perform Maintenance
    Sailors Perform Maintenance
    Sailors Perform Maintenance
    Sailors Perform Maintenance
    Sailors Perform Maintenance
    Sailors Perform Maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    CVN 68
    Underway
    Flight Deck
    Washington

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT