U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael E. Langley, U.S. Africa Command commander, speaks to members of the 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade during a patching ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Aug. 17, 2023. Langley patched members of the 218th MEB before meeting with Djiboutian leaders to discuss common security and partnership goals. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2023 Date Posted: 08.21.2023 01:34 Photo ID: 7981605 VIRIN: 230816-F-QC626-1031 Resolution: 4488x2992 Size: 1.84 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. AFRICOM commander visits CLDJ, patches 218th MEB [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.