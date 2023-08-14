U.S. AFRICOM commander visits CLDJ, patches 218th MEB

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa commanding general, welcomes U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael E. Langley, U.S. Africa Command commander, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Aug. 17, 2023. Langley visited the base on his way to meet with Djiboutian leaders and discuss common security and partnership goals. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

Date Taken: 08.16.2023 Date Posted: 08.21.2023