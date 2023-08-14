Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. AFRICOM commander visits CLDJ, patches 218th MEB [Image 1 of 7]

    U.S. AFRICOM commander visits CLDJ, patches 218th MEB

    DJIBOUTI

    08.16.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa commanding general, welcomes U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael E. Langley, U.S. Africa Command commander, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Aug. 17, 2023. Langley visited the base on his way to meet with Djiboutian leaders and discuss common security and partnership goals. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

    TAGS

    AFRICOM
    Camp Lemonnier
    CLDJ
    Gen. Michael Langley

