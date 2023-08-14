U.S. AFRICOM commander visits CLDJ, patches 218th MEB

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael E. Langley, U.S. Africa Command commander, visited Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti on Aug. 16, 2023, as part of his official visit to the East Africa region.



During his visit, Langley patched Soldiers of the 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, South Carolina National Guard, to commemorate the unit's service in a combat zone in support of the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa mission. After the patching ceremony, Langley shared some words of advice and encouragement with the Soldiers.



“Our service members are consummate professionals and perform incredibly well during their assignment here in the Horn of Africa,” Langley said. “Visits like this allow me to thank them for their service and physically show them that this command team supports their dedication to duty.”



The patching ceremony was just one part of Langley’s visit. He also met with Djiboutian President Guelleh to explore ways to enhance the partnership and cooperation between the United States and Djibouti.



“It is such a pleasure to be in Djibouti for my very first time and I was honored to have the opportunity to meet with the President,” Langley said. “We had a very good discussion about how strong the relationship is between the United States and Djibouti.”



The delegation went over a variety of topics, including economic development, regional defense and security, and the fight against terrorism.



“We discussed how we can work together to achieve our common security goals and expand our partnership,” said Langley. “Given our diplomatic, defense, and development engagements – what we call ‘Three Ds’ – in the region, the U.S. and Djibouti share aligned security and prosperity goals.”



Langley noted that Djibouti is a key U.S. partner and vital to regional development and establishing peace and stability.



“Solutions to these colossal problems must be a shared burden, with African nations at the helm of concerted international efforts and a U.S. whole-of-nation contribution that produces sustainable outcomes,” said Langley.



President Guelleh and Langley also talked about the numerous security challenges facing the region and about Djibouti’s various contributions throughout the region.



“Under the leadership of President Guelleh, Djibouti is playing an essential role in achieving peace and stability,” said Langley. “The country is contributing to peacekeeping and counterterrorism efforts in Somalia.”

