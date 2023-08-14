Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. AFRICOM commander visits CLDJ, patches 218th MEB [Image 4 of 7]

    U.S. AFRICOM commander visits CLDJ, patches 218th MEB

    DJIBOUTI

    08.16.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael E. Langley, U.S. Africa Command commander, addresses U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Marvin Miller, 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade joint operations center NCOIC, during a patching ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Aug. 17, 2023. Langley presented combat patches to members of the 218th MEB before meeting with Djiboutian leaders to discuss common security and partnership goals. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 01:34
    Photo ID: 7981603
    VIRIN: 230816-F-QC626-1016
    Resolution: 5017x3345
    Size: 2.63 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, U.S. AFRICOM commander visits CLDJ, patches 218th MEB [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFRICOM
    Camp Lemonnier
    CLDJ
    Gen. Michael Langley

