U.S. AFRICOM commander visits CLDJ, patches 218th MEB

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael E. Langley, U.S. Africa Command commander, addresses U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Marvin Miller, 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade joint operations center NCOIC, during a patching ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Aug. 17, 2023. Langley presented combat patches to members of the 218th MEB before meeting with Djiboutian leaders to discuss common security and partnership goals. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

