    JTF-50 Searches through Maui Wildfire Devastation [Image 8 of 9]

    JTF-50 Searches through Maui Wildfire Devastation

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2023

    Photo by Spc. Sean Walker 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    Joint Task Force 50 (JTF-50) search, rescue and recovery elements conduct search operations of areas damaged by wildfires in Lahaina, Maui, Aug. 18, 2023. Members of JTF-50 from the Hawaii Army and Air National Guard, U.S. Army Active Duty and Reserve are actively supporting Maui County authorities to provide immediate security, safety, and well-being to those affected by the wildfires to ensure unwavering support for the community of Maui and first responders. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Sean Walker)

