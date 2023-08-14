JTF-50 Searches through Maui Wildfire Devastation

Damaged buildings and vehicles of Lahaina Town destroyed in the Maui wildfires in Lahaina, Maui, Aug. 18, 2023. Members of Combined Joint Task Force-50 from the Hawaii Army and Air National Guard, U.S. Army Active Duty and Reserve are actively supporting Maui County authorities to provide immediate security, safety, and well-being to those affected by the wildfires to ensure unwavering support for the community of Maui and first responders. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Sean Walker)

Date Taken: 08.18.2023
Location: LAHAINA, HI, US