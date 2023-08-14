Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-50 Searches through Maui Wildfire Devastation [Image 5 of 9]

    JTF-50 Searches through Maui Wildfire Devastation

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2023

    Photo by Spc. Sean Walker 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    Damaged buildings and vehicles of Lahaina Town destroyed in the Maui wildfires in Lahaina, Maui, Aug. 18, 2023. Members of Combined Joint Task Force-50 from the Hawaii Army and Air National Guard, U.S. Army Active Duty and Reserve are actively supporting Maui County authorities to provide immediate security, safety, and well-being to those affected by the wildfires to ensure unwavering support for the community of Maui and first responders. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Sean Walker)

    This work, JTF-50 Searches through Maui Wildfire Devastation [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Sean Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

