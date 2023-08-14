JTF-50 Searches through Maui Wildfire Devastation

Joint Task Force 50 (JTF-50) search, rescue and recovery elements conduct search operations of areas damaged by wildfires in Lahaina, Maui, Aug. 18, 2023. Members of JTF-50 from the Hawaii Army and Air National Guard, U.S. Army Active Duty and Reserve are actively supporting Maui County authorities to provide immediate security, safety, and well-being to those affected by the wildfires to ensure unwavering support for the community of Maui and first responders. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Sean Walker)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2023 02:03
|Photo ID:
|7980177
|VIRIN:
|230818-Z-LU739-1352
|Resolution:
|4245x3380
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|LAHAINA, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
