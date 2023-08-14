Pfc. Will Wang, an armor crewman, assigned to Comanche Company, 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, secures the gun tube of an M1A2 Abrams tank for transportation at the Townsville Field Training Area, Townsville, Australia, Aug. 9, 2023. Comanche Company conducted recovery operations following exercise Talisman Sabre 23, which included equipment inventories and vehicle maintenance in preparation for vessel operations and onward movement back to APS 4. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Charlie Duke)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2023 Date Posted: 08.18.2023 06:56 Photo ID: 7978400 VIRIN: 230809-A-UP538-1008 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 2.54 MB Location: TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Comanche Company conducts recovery operations after Exercise Talisman Sabree [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Charlie Duke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.