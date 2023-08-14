Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Comanche Company conducts recovery operations after Exercise Talisman Sabree

    TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    08.09.2023

    Photo by Spc. Charlie Duke 

    1st Armored Division

    Pfc. Will Wang, an armor crewman, assigned to Comanche Company, 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, secures the gun tube of an M1A2 Abrams tank for transportation at the Townsville Field Training Area, Townsville, Australia, Aug. 9, 2023. Comanche Company conducted recovery operations following exercise Talisman Sabre 23, which included equipment inventories and vehicle maintenance in preparation for vessel operations and onward movement back to APS 4. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Charlie Duke)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 06:56
    VIRIN: 230809-A-UP538-1008
    Location: TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AU 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Comanche Company conducts recovery operations after Exercise Talisman Sabree [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Charlie Duke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Bliss
    1AD
    Australia
    1st Armored Division
    TalismanSabre23

