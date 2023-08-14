Pfc. Eric Stewart, an armor crewman assigned to Comanche Company, 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, conducts weapons maintenance on a .50 Caliber Machine Gun at the Townsville Field Training Area, Townsville, Australia, Aug. 9, 2023. Comanche Company conducted recovery operations following exercise Talisman Sabre 23, which included equipment inventories and vehicle maintenance in preparation for vessel operations and onward movement back to APS 4. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Charlie Duke)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2023 Date Posted: 08.18.2023 07:19 Photo ID: 7978397 VIRIN: 230809-A-UP538-1006 Resolution: 2674x1783 Size: 2.16 MB Location: TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Comanche Company recovery operations after Exercise Talisman Sabre [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Charlie Duke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.