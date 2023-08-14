Comanche Company conducts recovery operations after Exercise Talisman Sabre

Sgt. Caelib Gustafson, an M1A2 Abrams tank mechanic assigned to Comanche Company, 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, helps guide the crane operator as they lower an engine into the body of an M1A2 Abrams tank at the Townsville Field Training Area, Townsville, Australia, Aug. 9, 2023. Comanche Company conducted recovery operations following exercise Talisman Sabre 23, which included equipment inventories and vehicle maintenance in preparation for vessel operations and onward movement back to APS 4. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Charlie Duke)

