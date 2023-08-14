Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Comanche Company conducts recovery operations after Exercise Talisman Sabre [Image 2 of 4]

    Comanche Company conducts recovery operations after Exercise Talisman Sabre

    TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    08.09.2023

    Photo by Spc. Charlie Duke 

    1st Armored Division

    Sgt. Caelib Gustafson, an M1A2 Abrams tank mechanic assigned to Comanche Company, 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, helps guide the crane operator as they lower an engine into the body of an M1A2 Abrams tank at the Townsville Field Training Area, Townsville, Australia, Aug. 9, 2023. Comanche Company conducted recovery operations following exercise Talisman Sabre 23, which included equipment inventories and vehicle maintenance in preparation for vessel operations and onward movement back to APS 4. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Charlie Duke)

