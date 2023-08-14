conducts recovery operations after Exercise Talisman Sabre

1st Lt. David Pabianczyk, a field artillery officer assigned to Comanche Company, 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, reads out serial numbers while conducting inventories of PVS-14 Night Vision Monocular at the Townsville Field Training Area, Townsville, Australia, Aug. 9, 2023. Comanche Company conducted recovery operations following exercise Talisman Sabre 23, which included equipment inventories and vehicle maintenance in preparation for vessel operations and onward movement back to APS 4. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Charlie Duke)

