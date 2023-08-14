230816-N-MJ302-1256 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 16, 2023) Sailors rig the barricade in a flight deck drill on aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Rowe)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2023 06:35
|Photo ID:
|7975994
|VIRIN:
|230816-N-MJ302-1256
|Resolution:
|4768x2682
|Size:
|2.66 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Flight Deck Drills [Image 39 of 39], by PO2 David Rowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
