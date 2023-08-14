Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Deck Drills [Image 31 of 39]

    Flight Deck Drills

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Rowe 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230816-N-MJ302-1297 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 16, 2023) Sailors rig the barricade in a flight deck drill on aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Rowe)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 06:35
    Photo ID: 7975995
    VIRIN: 230816-N-MJ302-1297
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Deck Drills [Image 39 of 39], by PO2 David Rowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nimitz
    CVN 68
    Underway
    Flight Deck
    Washington

