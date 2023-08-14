230816-N-MJ302-1203 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 16, 2023) Sailors participate in a firefighting drill on the flight deck of aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is currently underway conducting routine operations. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Rowe)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2023 06:35
|Photo ID:
|7975993
|VIRIN:
|230816-N-MJ302-1203
|Resolution:
|4221x2847
|Size:
|2.64 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Flight Deck Drills [Image 39 of 39], by PO2 David Rowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT