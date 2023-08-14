Date Taken: 08.18.2023 Date Posted: 08.17.2023 02:43 Photo ID: 7975760 VIRIN: 230818-F-XX007-1006 Resolution: 673x406 Size: 48.91 KB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR

Web Views: 6 Downloads: 2

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Reflecting on 75 years with the 51 FW [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.