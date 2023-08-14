U.S. Air Force F-86 Sabres assigned to the 51st Fighter-Interceptor Wing, are lined up in revetments at Suwon Air Base, Republic of Korea, circa June 1953. (Courtesy photo)
Reflecting on 75 years with the 51 FW
