(Not pictured) U.S. Air force 1st Lt. Paul E. Roach, 25th Fighter Interceptor Squadron pilot, become the first F-86E Sabre pilot to shoot down a MiG-15 on Dec. 2, 1951. (Courtesy photo)
Date Taken:
|08.18.2023
Date Posted:
|08.17.2023 02:43
Reflecting on 75 years with the 51 FW
