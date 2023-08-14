Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reflecting on 75 years with the 51 FW [Image 6 of 7]

    Reflecting on 75 years with the 51 FW

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    08.18.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    51st Fighter Wing

    (Not pictured) U.S. Air force 1st Lt. Paul E. Roach, 25th Fighter Interceptor Squadron pilot, become the first F-86E Sabre pilot to shoot down a MiG-15 on Dec. 2, 1951. (Courtesy photo)

    legacy
    excellence
    history
    air power
    51st Fighter Wing

