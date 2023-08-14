SAN DIEGO (Aug. 15, 2023) - U.S. Navy Capt. Charlene Ohliger, right, assigned to U.S. Fleet Forces Command and part of a Bureau of Medicine and Surgery Mentor, Train and Evaluate (MTE) team, evaluates U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Dejaun Johnson, from Orlando, Fla., as he provides patient care aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Aug. 15, 2023. The first of its kind to a West Coast-based aircraft carrier, the U.S. Naval Medical Forces Pacific-led visit brought together a multidisciplinary team from across Navy Medicine to guide capabilities and foster a stronger, more ready and capable medical force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Alexander Panaro)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2023 23:33
|Photo ID:
|7975677
|VIRIN:
|230815-N-HR575-1042
|Resolution:
|3281x2832
|Size:
|997.55 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Alexander Panaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
