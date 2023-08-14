SAN DIEGO (Aug. 15, 2023) - U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Laquisha Byrd, right, from Manassas, Va., assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), briefs U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Jessie Paull, the ship’s surgeon, during a Mentor, Train and Evaluate (MTE) visit aboard the ship, Aug. 15, 2023. The first of its kind to a West Coast-based aircraft carrier, the U.S. Naval Medical Forces Pacific-led visit brought together a multidisciplinary team from across Navy Medicine to guide capabilities and foster a stronger, more ready and capable medical force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Alexander Panaro)

