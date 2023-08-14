SAN DIEGO (Aug. 15, 2023) – U.S. Sailors with the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery’s Mentor, Train and Evaluate (MTE) team evaluate the procedures and practices of the Medical department aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Aug. 15, 2023. The first of its kind to a West Coast-based aircraft carrier, the U.S. Naval Medical Forces Pacific-led visit brought together a multidisciplinary team from across Navy Medicine to guide capabilities and foster a stronger, more ready and capable medical force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Alexander Panaro)

