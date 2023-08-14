MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, Calif. — A KC-10A aircraft, tail number KC-10A 84-0185, which began its service at March Air Reserve Base and later transferred to Travis, has returned to undergo a significant demilitarization process. This storied aircraft will soon be showcased as an exhibit at the nearby March Field Air Museum, marking a full circle in its journey (U.S. Air Force Photo Civ Wendy Day).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2023 Date Posted: 08.16.2023 23:18 Photo ID: 7975658 VIRIN: 230815-F-JY458-1000 Resolution: 5342x3816 Size: 1.43 MB Location: MONENO VALLEY, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KC-10A Demilitarization [Image 19 of 19], by Wendy Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.