KC-10A Demilitarization

MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, Calif. — A KC-10A aircraft, tail number KC-10A 84-0185, which began its service at March Air Reserve Base and later transferred to Travis, has returned to undergo a significant demilitarization process. This storied aircraft will soon be showcased as an exhibit at the nearby March Field Air Museum, marking a full circle in its journey.
