    KC-10A Demilitarization [Image 13 of 19]

    KC-10A Demilitarization

    MONENO VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2023

    Photo by Wendy Day 

    452nd Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, Calif. — A KC-10A aircraft, tail number KC-10A 84-0185, which began its service at March Air Reserve Base and later transferred to Travis, has returned to undergo a significant demilitarization process. This storied aircraft will soon be showcased as an exhibit at the nearby March Field Air Museum, marking a full circle in its journey.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 23:18
    Photo ID: 7975654
    VIRIN: 230815-F-JY458-1232
    Resolution: 5328x3806
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: MONENO VALLEY, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-10A Demilitarization [Image 19 of 19], by Wendy Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

