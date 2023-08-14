Marines and Sailors conduct ground refuel on MQ-8C Fire Scout.

A CH-53E Super Stallion assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361 (HMH-361), Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, sits on flightline, during Service Level Training Exercise (SLTE) 5-23, at Camp Wilson, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, July 31, 2023. SLTE is a series of exercises meant to prepare the Marine Air-Ground Task Force for quick and effective responses to military operations. The MQ-8C has shown its capabilities of operating from ship to shore with a mobile control station and the ability to refuel from expeditionary locations in support of the Marine Corps' mission. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Richard PerezGarcia)

