    Marines and Sailors conduct ground refuel on MQ-8C Fire Scout. [Image 6 of 11]

    Marines and Sailors conduct ground refuel on MQ-8C Fire Scout.

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Richard PerezGarcia 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    A U.S. Navy Sailor assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 21 (HSC-21), takes a photo of a CH-53E Super Stallion, assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, during Service Level Training Exercise (SLTE) 5-23, at Camp Wilson, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, July 31, 2023. The MQ-8C has shown its capabilities of operating from ship to shore with a mobile control station and the ability to refuel from expeditionary locations in support of the Marine Corps' mission. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Richard PerezGarcia)

