Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marines and Sailors conduct ground refuel on MQ-8C Fire Scout. [Image 2 of 11]

    Marines and Sailors conduct ground refuel on MQ-8C Fire Scout.

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Richard PerezGarcia 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 21 (HSC-21), operate an MQ-8C Fire Scout during Service Level Training Exercise (SLTE) 5-23, at Camp Wilson, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, July 31, 2023. The MQ-8C has shown its capabilities of operating from ship to shore with a mobile control station and the ability to refuel from expeditionary locations in support of the Marine Corps' mission. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Richard PerezGarcia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 19:03
    Photo ID: 7975450
    VIRIN: 230731-M-PG000-1033
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 7.91 MB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines and Sailors conduct ground refuel on MQ-8C Fire Scout. [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Richard PerezGarcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marines and Sailors conduct ground refuel on MQ-8C Fire Scout.
    Marines and Sailors conduct ground refuel on MQ-8C Fire Scout.
    Marines and Sailors conduct ground refuel on MQ-8C Fire Scout.
    Marines and Sailors conduct ground refuel on MQ-8C Fire Scout.
    Marines and Sailors conduct ground refuel on MQ-8C Fire Scout.
    Marines and Sailors conduct ground refuel on MQ-8C Fire Scout.
    Marines and Sailors conduct ground refuel on MQ-8C Fire Scout.
    Marines and Sailors conduct ground refuel on MQ-8C Fire Scout.
    Marines and Sailors conduct ground refuel on MQ-8C Fire Scout.
    Marines and Sailors conduct ground refuel on MQ-8C Fire Scout.
    Marines and Sailors conduct ground refuel on MQ-8C Fire Scout.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint
    interoperability
    Aviation
    Drone
    HSC-21
    USMCNews

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT