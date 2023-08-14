Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    12th Air Force leaders visit JTF-Bravo [Image 2 of 4]

    12th Air Force leaders visit JTF-Bravo

    SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HONDURAS

    08.03.2023

    Photo by Capt. Brigitte Brantley 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Leaders from Joint Task Force-Bravo and 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) pose for a group photo Aug. 3, 2023, at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, in front of a helicopter belonging to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment. The regiment’s helicopters are used for humanitarian assistance/disaster relief missions, theater security cooperation, building partner capacity, medical evacuation, limited search and rescue, and air movement of people, equipment and supplies throughout Central America and the Caribbean. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Brigitte Brantley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 09:05
    Photo ID: 7973984
    VIRIN: 230803-F-GO396-1027
    Resolution: 6171x3037
    Size: 4.37 MB
    Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 12th Air Force leaders visit JTF-Bravo [Image 4 of 4], by Capt. Brigitte Brantley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    12th Air Force leaders visit JTF-Bravo
    12th Air Force leaders visit JTF-Bravo
    12th Air Force leaders visit JTF-Bravo
    12th Air Force leaders visit JTF-Bravo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JTF-B

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT