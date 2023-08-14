12th Air Force leaders visit JTF-Bravo

Leaders from Joint Task Force-Bravo and 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) pose for a group photo Aug. 3, 2023, at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, in front of a helicopter belonging to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment. The regiment’s helicopters are used for humanitarian assistance/disaster relief missions, theater security cooperation, building partner capacity, medical evacuation, limited search and rescue, and air movement of people, equipment and supplies throughout Central America and the Caribbean. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Brigitte Brantley)

