U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Evan Pettus, 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) commander, left, and Lt. Col. Anthony Renton, 612th Air Base Squadron commander, listen to a capabilities brief by Staff Sgt. Christopher Crusius, 612th ABS Fire Emergency Services station captain, Aug. 3, 2023, at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras. The Soto Cano firefighters often work with local partners so they are trained and ready to respond together if the need arises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Brigitte Brantley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2023 Date Posted: 08.16.2023 09:05 Photo ID: 7973986 VIRIN: 230803-F-GO396-1066 Resolution: 5719x3615 Size: 4.33 MB Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 12th Air Force leaders visit JTF-Bravo [Image 4 of 4], by Capt. Brigitte Brantley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.