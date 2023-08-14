Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12th Air Force leaders visit JTF-Bravo [Image 4 of 4]

    12th Air Force leaders visit JTF-Bravo

    SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HONDURAS

    08.03.2023

    Photo by Capt. Brigitte Brantley 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Evan Pettus, 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) commander, left, and Lt. Col. Anthony Renton, 612th Air Base Squadron commander, listen to a capabilities brief by Staff Sgt. Christopher Crusius, 612th ABS Fire Emergency Services station captain, Aug. 3, 2023, at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras. The Soto Cano firefighters often work with local partners so they are trained and ready to respond together if the need arises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Brigitte Brantley)

