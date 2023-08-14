12th Air Force leaders visit JTF-Bravo

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Evan Pettus and Chief Master Sgt. Dennis Fusilier, 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) commander and command chief, talk with U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Marcus Gadsden, a standardization instructor with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment at Joint Task Force-Bravo Aug. 3, 2023, at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras. The regiment’s helicopters are used for humanitarian assistance/disaster relief missions, theater security cooperation, building partner capacity, medical evacuation, limited search and rescue, and air movement of people, equipment and supplies throughout Central America and the Caribbean. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Brigitte Brantley)

