U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Evan Pettus and Chief Master Sgt. Dennis Fusilier, 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) commander and command chief, greet firefighters from the 612th Air Base Squadron Aug. 3, 2023, at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras. As the senior airfield authority at Soto Cano Air Base, the 612th ABS is the sole authority responsible for safe airfield operations, and for the control, operation, and maintenance of the airfield and supporting land and facilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Brigitte Brantley)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2023 09:05
|Photo ID:
|7973985
|VIRIN:
|230803-F-GO396-1040
|Resolution:
|5785x4042
|Size:
|4.64 MB
|Location:
|SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 12th Air Force leaders visit JTF-Bravo [Image 4 of 4], by Capt. Brigitte Brantley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT