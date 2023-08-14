Marines practice search and retrieval operations alongside civilian search team during Northern Strike 2023

U.S. Marines Personnel Retrieval and Processing Company, Combat Logistics Battalion 45, headquartered out of Smyrna, Georgia are conducting practice search and retrieval operations alongside civilian search teams during Exercise Northern Strike 2023 on Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 10, 2023. The PRP perform duties in both combat and non-combat environments pertaining to the search and recovery, processing, tentative identification, interment, disinterment, and transportation of human remains and personal effects. The PRP are at NS 23 to gain experience working with other branches of the military and civilian agencies.



Exercise NS 23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Dustin Stewart)

