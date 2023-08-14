Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines practice search and retrieval operations alongside civilian search team during Northern Strike 2023 [Image 3 of 4]

    Marines practice search and retrieval operations alongside civilian search team during Northern Strike 2023

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Dustin Stewart 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Marines Personnel Retrieval and Processing Company, Combat Logistics Battalion 45, headquartered out of Smyrna, Georgia are conducting practice search and retrieval operations alongside civilian search teams during Exercise Northern Strike 2023 on Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 10, 2023.  The PRP perform duties in both combat and non-combat environments pertaining to the search and recovery, processing, tentative identification, interment, disinterment, and transportation of human remains and personal effects. The PRP are at NS 23 to gain experience working with other branches of the military and civilian agencies.

    Exercise NS 23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Dustin Stewart) 

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 17:47
    Photo ID: 7973002
    VIRIN: 230810-Z-HU217-1660
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.22 MB
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines practice search and retrieval operations alongside civilian search team during Northern Strike 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Dustin Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marines
    National Guard
    PRP
    CLB 45
    Northern Strike 23
    NS23

