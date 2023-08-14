U.S Marines and Illinois National Guard Soldiers are briefed on personnel recovery training during Exercise Northern Strike 2023 on Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 10, 2023. The Personnel Retrieval and Processing Company, Combat Logistics Battalion 45, U.S. Marine Reserves, headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia, specializes in search and recovery, processing, tentative identification, interment, disinterment, and transportation of human remains and personal effects. During NS 23, the PRP is training service members on personnel recovery tasks.



NS 23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Dustin Stewart)

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines practice search and retrieval operations alongside civilian search team during Northern Strike 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Dustin Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.