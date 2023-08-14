Marines practice search and retrieval operations alongside civilian search team during Northern Strike 2023

U.S. Marines Personnel Retrieval and Processing Company (PRP), Combat Logistics Battalion 45, headquartered out of Smyrna, Georgia practice moving simulated injured service members during Exercise Northern Strike 2023 on Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 10, 2023. The PRP performs various duties pertaining to the establishment of collection points and interments sites. These duties are performed in both joint and single service theaters of operations. The PRP is participating in NS 23 to gain experience working with other branches of the military and civilian agencies.



Exercise NS 23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Dustin Stewart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2023 Date Posted: 08.15.2023 Photo ID: 7973001 Location: GRAYLING, MI, US