Coast Guard Cutter Healy conducts science mission in Beaufort Sea

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) deck personnel recover the Conductivity, Temperature, and Density cast from the starboard working deck of the Healy in the Beaufort Sea, Aug. 14, 2023. The U.S. National Science Foundation’s Ship-based Science Technical Support in the Arctic (STARC) Program provides science technical support and related data services to science projects on board the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) on a cost-reimbursable basis, working with U.S. Coast Guard marine science technicians to achieve the goals of each project. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter)

