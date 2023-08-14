Coast Guard Cutter Healy conducts science mission in Beaufort Sea

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) deck personnel stage the Conductivity, Temperature, and Density cast for deployment over the side of the Healy in the Beaufort Sea, Aug. 14, 2023. Healy is the Coast Guard’s only icebreaker specifically designed for Arctic research, as well as the nation’s sole surface presence routinely operating in the Arctic Ocean. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter)

