    Coast Guard Cutter Healy conducts science mission in Beaufort Sea [Image 3 of 4]

    Coast Guard Cutter Healy conducts science mission in Beaufort Sea

    BEAUFORT SEA

    08.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter  

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    A Ship-based Science Technical Support in the Arctic technician monitors the Conductivity, Temperature, and Density cast during its deployment over the side on August 14, 2023, in the Beaufort Sea. The U.S. National Science Foundation’s Ship-based Science Technical Support in the Arctic technicians work with U.S. Coast Guard marine science technicians to operate underway science systems, support data management for permanently installed equipment, and facilitate data management for all U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) cruises to the Arctic. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023
    Photo ID: 7972757
    VIRIN: 230814-G-G0200-1003
    Resolution: 3008x2008
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: BEAUFORT SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    Healy
    USCG
    Arctic
    Science
    Coast Guard
    USCG PolarOps

