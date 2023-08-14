Coast Guard Cutter Healy conducts science mission in Beaufort Sea

A Ship-based Science Technical Support in the Arctic technician monitors the Conductivity, Temperature, and Density cast during its deployment over the side on August 14, 2023, in the Beaufort Sea. The U.S. National Science Foundation’s Ship-based Science Technical Support in the Arctic technicians work with U.S. Coast Guard marine science technicians to operate underway science systems, support data management for permanently installed equipment, and facilitate data management for all U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) cruises to the Arctic. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter)

