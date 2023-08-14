Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Healy conducts science mission in Beaufort Sea [Image 1 of 4]

    Coast Guard Cutter Healy conducts science mission in Beaufort Sea

    BEAUFORT SEA

    08.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter  

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) crew members prepare an instrument from the International Arctic Buoy Program for deployment in the Beaufort Sea, Aug. 14, 2023. The Office of Naval Research Arctic Mobile Observing System program focuses on developing technologies for making continuous, long-term scientific observations of the Arctic marine environment. The partnership between the U.S. Coast Guard and science is critical to these endeavors, as are the unique capabilities of Healy and the skill of its crew. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 16:12
    VIRIN: 230814-G-G0200-1001
    Location: BEAUFORT SEA
    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Healy conducts science mission in Beaufort Sea [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Briana Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Healy
    USCG
    Arctic
    Science
    Coast Guard
    USCG PolarOps

