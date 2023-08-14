Coast Guard Cutter Healy conducts science mission in Beaufort Sea

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) crew members prepare an instrument from the International Arctic Buoy Program for deployment in the Beaufort Sea, Aug. 14, 2023. The Office of Naval Research Arctic Mobile Observing System program focuses on developing technologies for making continuous, long-term scientific observations of the Arctic marine environment. The partnership between the U.S. Coast Guard and science is critical to these endeavors, as are the unique capabilities of Healy and the skill of its crew. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter)

