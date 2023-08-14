Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJTF-HOA patches 218th MEB

    DJIBOUTI

    08.14.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Capt. Tremaine Shivers, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa CJ-35 crisis planner, U.S. Army Lt. Samuel Lucas, CJTF-HOA CJ-34 force protection deputy, with his combat patch at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, on Aug. 14, 2023. The combat patch commemorates a unit's service in a combat zone and is authorized to be worn by Soldiers who serve with a unit during their deployment. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJTF-HOA patches 218th MEB [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

