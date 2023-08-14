CJTF-HOA patches 218th MEB

U.S. Army Capt. Tremaine Shivers, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa CJ-35 crisis planner, U.S. Army Lt. Samuel Lucas, CJTF-HOA CJ-34 force protection deputy, with his combat patch at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, on Aug. 14, 2023. The combat patch commemorates a unit's service in a combat zone and is authorized to be worn by Soldiers who serve with a unit during their deployment. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2023 10:00
|Photo ID:
|7971878
|VIRIN:
|230814-F-QC626-1024
|Resolution:
|4080x2720
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
