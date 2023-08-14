U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa commanding general, delivers a speech to the 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade at their combat patching ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, on Aug. 14, 2023. The combat patching ceremony is intended to unite Soldiers in a sense of camaraderie by commemorating their service in a combat zone. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2023 Date Posted: 08.15.2023 10:00 Photo ID: 7971879 VIRIN: 230814-F-QC626-1035 Resolution: 4481x2987 Size: 1.2 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CJTF-HOA patches 218th MEB [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.