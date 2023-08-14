U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa commanding general, presents U.S. Army Col. Kenneth Snow, CJTF-HOA chief of staff, with his combat patch at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, on Aug. 14, 2023. The combat patch commemorates a unit's service in a combat zone and is authorized to be worn by Soldiers who serve with a unit during their deployment. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2023 10:00
|Photo ID:
|7971876
|VIRIN:
|230814-F-QC626-1015
|Resolution:
|5418x3612
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CJTF-HOA patches 218th MEB [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT