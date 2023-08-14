CJTF-HOA patches 218th MEB

U.S. Army Col. Michael Porcelli, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa CJ-3 director, presents U.S. Army Capt. Tremaine Shivers, CJTF-HOA CJ-35 crisis planner, with his combat patch at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, on Aug. 14, 2023. The combat patch commemorates a unit's service in a combat zone and is authorized to be worn by Soldiers who serve with a unit during their deployment. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

