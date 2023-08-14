Provider Transport Company assumes mission in Europe

U.S. Army Capt. Marshall Bailey, the commander of C Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, and 1st Sgt. Ryan King, the unit’s senior enlisted leader, uncase their unit guidon during a transfer of authority ceremony in Karliki, Poland, Aug. 15, 2023. The 3rd DSB has deployed from Fort Stewart, Georgia, to many areas in Europe in Support of Operations European Assure Deter and Reinforce.

