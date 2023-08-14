Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Provider Transport Company assumes mission in Europe [Image 4 of 5]

    Provider Transport Company assumes mission in Europe

    KARLIKI, POLAND

    08.14.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Demetrysean Lewis 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Capt. Marshall Bailey, C Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, stands in the front of a formation of Soldiers during the transfer of authority ceremony in Karliki, Poland, Aug. 15, 2023. The 3rd DSB has deployed from Fort Stewart, Georgia, to many areas in Europe in Support of Operations European Assure Deter and Reinforce.

    Date Taken: 08.14.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 07:14
    Photo ID: 7971626
    VIRIN: 230814-A-CJ193-4157
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 17.44 MB
    Location: KARLIKI, PL
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Provider Transport Company assumes mission in Europe [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Demetrysean Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    4thInfantryDivision
    StongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    Standfastandloyal

