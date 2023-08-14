U.S. Army Capt. Marshall Bailey, C Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, stands in the front of a formation of Soldiers during the transfer of authority ceremony in Karliki, Poland, Aug. 15, 2023. The 3rd DSB has deployed from Fort Stewart, Georgia, to many areas in Europe in Support of Operations European Assure Deter and Reinforce.
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2023 07:14
|Photo ID:
|7971626
|VIRIN:
|230814-A-CJ193-4157
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|17.44 MB
|Location:
|KARLIKI, PL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Provider Transport Company assumes mission in Europe [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Demetrysean Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT