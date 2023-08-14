U.S. Army Capt. Beau Fuller, the commander of the C Company, 553rd Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, gives his remarks during the transfer of authority ceremony in Karliki, Poland, Aug. 15, 2023. The company supported the 4th Infantry Division’s mission in Europe to engage in multinational training and exercise support across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2023 Date Posted: 08.15.2023 07:08 Photo ID: 7971627 VIRIN: 230814-A-CJ193-4326 Resolution: 4981x3321 Size: 10.55 MB Location: KARLIKI, PL Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Provider Transport Company assumes mission in Europe [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Demetrysean Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.