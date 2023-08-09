Col. Michael Englis, incoming Army Capabilities Manager, Fires Cell – Targeting, stands at attention as Field Artillery Half Section Chief Lara Armstrong and Staff Sgt. Devon Dew, guidon bearer, ride by and salute during the change of charter ceremony Aug. 10, 2023 on the Old Post Quadrangle.

