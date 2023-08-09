Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Salute [Image 3 of 3]

    Salute

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2023

    Photo by Monica Wood 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Col. Michael Englis, incoming Army Capabilities Manager, Fires Cell – Targeting, stands at attention as Field Artillery Half Section Chief Lara Armstrong and Staff Sgt. Devon Dew, guidon bearer, ride by and salute during the change of charter ceremony Aug. 10, 2023 on the Old Post Quadrangle.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.14.2023 10:57
    Photo ID: 7969843
    VIRIN: 230810-D-YD137-4680
    Resolution: 2000x1333
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salute [Image 3 of 3], by Monica Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Presentation of honors
    Change of Charter
    Salute

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Sill welcomes new ACM-FC-T

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Sill
    Fires Center of Excellence
    Col. John Whelahan
    Col. Michael Englis
    Maj. Gen. Phil Brooks
    ACMFC-T

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT